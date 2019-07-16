“Fisherman and the Spring” to compete in Lago Film Fest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Hassan Soltani’s animated film “Fisherman and the Spring” will be competing in the Lago Film Fest in Revine Lago, Italy.

The film produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will be competing for the UNICEF Teens & Kids Special Prize, the organizers have announced.

“Fisherman and the Spring” has been made based on a book of the same name written by Mojgan Kalhor. It recounts the story of a fisherman who is awaiting the arrival of the spring but it takes too long so he makes blossoms in his home to hasten seeing the spring.

The festival also will organize an exhibition of photos of Iranian surfer Shahla Yasini by Italian photographer Giulia Frigieri.



The Lago Film Fest will take place in the Italian city from July 19 to 27.

Photo: A scene from “Fisherman and the Spring” by Hassan Soltani.

