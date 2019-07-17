“Damascus Time” director Hatamikia joins Owj for “Exit”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ebrahim Hatamikia plans to make his new film “Exit” with the Owj Arts and Media Organization, the Tehran-based institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, announced on Wednesday.

Habib Vaalinejad is the producer of the film and Hatamikia himself is writing the screenplay. No details were given about the plot.

This is Hatamikia’s third collaboration with Owj, after the political dramas “The Bodyguard” in 2016 and “Damascus Time” in 2018.

“Bodyguard” was about the story of a middle-aged bodyguard who protects a politician from a suicide bomber, and then begins to question his dedication to his job.

“At Damascus Time” recounted the story of an Iranian pilot and his copilot son who are seized by Daesh forces in Syria when they are in the country to deliver a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies to people in a war-torn region.

A number of Syrian and Iraqi actors also collaborated in the project that was shot on location in Iran and Syria.

Both films were awarded in several Iranian and international events.

“Che”, “From Karkheh to Rhein”, “The Glass Agency”, “The Red Ribbon”, “Low Height” and “Invitation” are also among Hatamikia’s credits.

Photo: A poster for director Ebrahim Hatamikia’s new film “Exit”.

