Bill on protection of animals and wildlife still awaiting consideration

TEHRAN – While it has been over 3 years that a bill on protection of animals and wildlife has been proposed, it is still waiting to be discussed by the Majlis (Iranian Parliament), Khabaronline reported on Thursday.

Since 2016, some animal cruelty cases have been spotted in the country which mounted public criticism and pushed the Majlis to pass a law against cruelty to animals.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has made efforts to safeguard animals by proposing the bill, but the Majlis must take it into consideration, Asghar Daneshian, deputy director for legal and parliamentary affairs at the DOE has said.

The bill prohibiting animal cruelty initially must be approved by the presidential department for legal affairs and then to be submitted to the Majlis and in case of approval to be sent to the Expediency Council, he explained.

He expressed hope that the bill would be passed by the Majlis.

Recently, two men killed a bear cub in Savadkuh, northern province of Mazandaran, by throwing stones at it and were summoned by the court.

FB/MG