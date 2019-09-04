Bill on protection of animals brought before Majlis

TEHRAN – A long-awaited bill on protection of animals which had been proposed over 3 years ago was finally brought to the Majlis (Iranian Parliament), ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Since 2016, some animal cruelty cases have been spotted in the country which mounted public criticism and pushed the Majlis to pass a law against cruelty to animals.

The Department of Environment (DOE) proposed a bill on protection of animals, which was decided to be initially approved by the presidential office for legal affairs and then the Majlis and in case of approval to be sent to the Expediency Council.

The bill outlaws all forms of cruelty to animals and considers the violators punishment and imprisonment.

The bill on protection of animals will be enacted a law consisting of 8 articles; which will be the first law on animal protection in the country, Katayoun Jahangiri, an environmentalists said.

It concerns any kinds of animal abuse such as beatings, torture, deliberate injuries, unnecessary surgeries, mutilating, mass murder or killing animals whether for food, clothing, or other products, and keeping of animals for entertainment, education, research, and etc., she explained.

Destruction of habitats or nesting sites, poisoning the animals or their food, abduction, release of the stray animals or non-native species in the margins of towns, villages or nature are considered a crime by the law, she added.

Any kind of exploitation or use of animals that is not compatible with the nature and their life cycle, including sexual abuse, persecute, animal circuses, training or using the animals for illegal purposes, including warfare are outlawed, she noted.

She went on to say that not considering ethics or health factors in their captive breeding, keeping, researching, transporting, buying, selling, importing and exporting animals so as to cause suffering, sickness and injury to the animal, fall into the animal abuse circle.

The action plan for the animal protection will be prepared within next 6 months in cooperation of the Majlis environment committee, the legislative and disciplinary departments of the Majlis and responsible bodies, she highlighted.

Initially, the bill was decided to be approved by the presidential office for legal affairs, she said, concluding that the bill will be revised by the presidential office for legal affairs at the end.

Mohammad Reza Tabesh, head of the Majlis environment committee, said in August that the government and the judiciary have been slow to submit a bill proposed over 3 years ago (to the Majlis) on protection of animals, referring to a video emerged online showing the killings of stray dogs by the municipality in Tehran suburbs.

Postponing the bills which arouse public emotion causes the country heavy costs, so, the government and the judiciary must take urgent measures in this regard, and resolve the dispute to send the bill to the Majlis as soon as possible, he noted.

Most recently, two bear cubs, shot dead, found at a landfill site in Dena county, southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

Another bear cub also found severely wounded being shot in the northern province of Golestan, who lost life after days of suffering.

