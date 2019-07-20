Scorching summertime: festival of ice-cream, cold drinks opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – A festival of ice-cream and cold drinks opened to the public on Thursday at the Eshraq Cultural Center, northeast Tehran.

The event comes as some experts say with sweltering temperatures around the country this summer will beat the heat records.

The festival also holds live workshops, making visitors to be acquainted with the process of making various types of ice-cream, Mehr reported.

A diverse range of artistic cultural programs, including kite flying, contests, and painting sessions, puppet show and music performances is also on the timeline of the festival, which will be running through July 31.

According to CNN, Iran’s saffron ice cream or bastani, scented with saffron, rosewater and pistachios, is among the world’s 50 best desserts.

“For the complete bastani experience, though, opt for a traditional Iranian ice cream sandwich of saffron ice cream between two thin wafers. The wafers’ mild flavor and crispy texture are the perfect foil -- and conveniently shaped handle -- for the rich and aromatic ice cream.”

From a lightly golden color to its distinctive aroma, the creamy treat is said to evoke an essence of spring. By tradition, this Iranian ice cream is a favorite at Noruz, the Persian New Year.

