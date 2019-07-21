Twitter suspends accounts of Iranian news agencies

TEHRAN – The twitter accounts of the Persian services of Mehr News Agency, Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency (IRNA) and Young Journalists Club (YJC) were suspended, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The accounts were suspended after releasing news on capturing a British oil tanker by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for breaching international maritime law while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, Mehr reported.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department said in a statement on Friday that the vessel named “Stena Impero” had been confiscated “at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules.”

SB/MG