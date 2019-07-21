National Festival of Youth Music to open next week

TEHRAN – Participants from all Iranian provinces have been selected to perform during the 13th National Festival of Youth Music.

Over 2000 musicians aged between 15 and 29 will stage classical and folk performances at the festival, which will commence on Saturday, Ali Sabetnia, the director of the Iran Music Association, the main organizer of the festival, said at a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.

A jury composed of 110 master musicians will judge the performances during the event, and review sessions will be held after performances every day.

The organizers also plan to add a section for those musicians under 14 years old this year.

“The future of these young musicians, especially the teenagers, is one of our biggest concerns,” said Hossein Alizadeh, the celebrated tar virtuoso who is collaborating with the organizers as a jury member.

“We intend to turn the festival into an organization to help these young musicians develop their talents,” he added.

He also criticized the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting for its disregard of music.

The 13th National Festival of Youth Music will be held at several halls in Tehran until August 27.

Photo: Jury member Hossein Alizadeh attends a press conference in Tehran on July 21, 2019 to brief the media about the 13th National Festival of Youth Music. (Honaronline/Gata Ziatabari)

ABU/MMS/YAW