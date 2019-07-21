“Axing” star Sara Bahrami named best at Malaysia Golden Global Awards

TEHRAN – Sara Bahrami won the award for best actress for her role in the Iranian drama “Axing” at the 3rd Malaysia Golden Global Awards, a public relations team for the movie announced on Sunday.

“Axing” by director Behruz Shoeibi was nominated in six categories, including best film, best director, best actor and best actress.

The film is about Mahsa, an addicted woman who thinks that her girl is dead but when she finds out that her daughter is alive and lives with her father (Mahsa’s ex-husband), she decides to take her back. This forces her to face her ex-husband and his new wife.

“Axing” has also won the AAFCCJ Award, which is presented by the Armenian Association of Film Critics and Cinema Journalists at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia on July 16.

It also won the audience award at the London Iranian Film Festival in November 2018.

Photo: Sara Bahrami acts in a scene from “Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi.

