Tehran gallery showcases works by artists of Borujerdi origin 

TEHRAN – A group of top artists of Borujerdi origin is displaying a collection of their works in an exhibition at Tehran’s Qoqnus Gallery.

Among the artists are calligrapher Javad Bakhtiari, musician and painter Loris Tjeknavorian, painter Morteza Gudarzi-Dibaj and graphic designer Mohsen Ehteshami.



In a short speech made during the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Friday, Bakhtiari paid tribute to the late painter and poet, Mohammad-Ebrahim Jafari, who was also from the town of Borujerd in Lorestan Province.

His proposal to establish a society of Borujerdi artists was also warmly welcomed at the ceremony.

“Being from Borujerd is a great honor for me,” Tjeknavorian said and added, “Whatever I have is from this land.”

“Borujerd enjoys an ancient history and has been home to many prominent artists and great personalities, a number of whom I see at this exhibition,” he stated.

The opening ceremony went on with an improvisation by Tjeknavorian who created a painting he called “The Spring of Borujerd”. Qoqnus manager Mehran Yusefi also accompanied him with a piano recital.

A group of musicians composed of violinist Tina Yusefi, pianist Amirali Mahmudi and cellist Mahta Alinian gave a classical performance, which was accompanied by a poem recitiation by Abdorreza Faridzadeh.

The exhibition will run until July 25 at the gallery located at 37 Nafisi Blvd. in the Ekbatan neighborhood.

Photo: A calligraphy work by Javad Bakhtiari.

MMS/YAW