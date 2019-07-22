Reza Mirkarimi’s “Castle of Dreams” premieres in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” premiered during a special ceremony at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on Sunday.

The film’s cast and crew and a large number of cineastes, including Asghar Farhadi, Majid Majidi, Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, Kamal Tabrizi, Homayun Asadian, Mohammad Rahmanian and Fereidun Jeirani, attended the ceremony.

Actors Reza Kianian, Masud Rayegan, Saeid Rad, Amin Tarokh and Azita Hajian were also among the guests.

In his brief speech, Mirkarimi extended his thanks to the filmgoers and cinema experts, and asked them to promote his film.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film won three main honors, including best film and best director awards, at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival in June.

The film’s star, Hamed Behdad, also shared the award for best actor with Chinese actor Chang Feng at the event.

Photo: A scene from “Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi.

