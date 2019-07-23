The words that Amano did not say!

Yokyo Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, died at the age of 73. There are no doubt about Amano and his performance at the IAEA, which should be taken into consideration:

1. Today, less analyst in the field of international relations, recalls Amano as an independent person at the International Atomic Energy Agency. Many of Amano's decisions were taken under the influence of powerful lobbying at the IAEA.

Amano knew well that issues such as the diversion of the peaceful nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran were merely unlawful allegations in the direction of limiting our country, but, nevertheless, he was never prepared to take any action in confrontation with the United States.

on 2017 Washington's pressure on the IAEA to inspect Iran's military sites was a real violation of the JCPOA and UN Security Council resolution 2231. Beyond that, it means Washington's public blackmail from Amano and other Agency officials.

During the nuclear negotiations between Iran and 5 + 1, the issue of inspection of Iranian military sites became one of the key issues in the talks. Even the controversy over the issue between the parties led to a prolonged process of reaching a nuclear deal. However, Ayatollah Khamenei at the time emphasized that the inspection of military places in our country is considered Iran’s red line.After victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and his move to the White House, he set up a committee to examine how to quit and disrupt the nuclear deal.

Trump had the intention of breaking the nuclear deal under the pretext of organizing an inspection of Iran's military sites by the IAEA. Yukiya Amano’s silence about Nikki Haley’s trip had a clear message for many people who have watched his approach in recent years! The reality is that Amano's approach to the IAEA had been a function of pressures and political games, rather than being dependent on the legal principles.

Eventually, Amano never agreed to disclose the role of the United States to the IAEA and Washington's political pressures. Even in some cases, Amano himself became part of this incredible American game.



