“August: Osage County” to go on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mikail Shahrestani plans to stage American writer Tracy Letts’ play “August: Osage County” at Tehran’s Mehregan Theater during December.

The play is about Beverly Weston, who hires a young Native American woman named Johnna as a live-in housekeeper, because he is an alcoholic and his wife, Violet, has been recently diagnosed with mouth cancer, and they cannot handle their household chores.

About a week later, Beverly goes missing, which brings her daughters back home to comfort their acid-tongued mother.

Letts received the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the play, which was adapted for the screen by American filmmaker John Wells in 2013.

Starring Meryl Streep, Sam Shepard, Julia Roberts and Ewan McGregor, the film received Academy Award nominations for best actress and best supporting actress and has been awarded in several film events.

Translated into Persian by Araz Barseqian, “August: Osage County” will be performed by a cast composed of Shahrestani’s acting students.

Photo: Iranian stage director Mikail Shahrestani in an undated photo.

