Leader’s book on music published 

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s book “Singing” has recently been published.

The book is a transcription of the Leader’s 76 lectures at his Kharij lessons, the advanced classes at Islamic seminaries that students attend to achieve an Ijtihad degree, the Leader’s office announced on Tuesday.

The lectures have been delivered on the topic of “Haram Professions” during the classes.

Published by Islamic Revolution Publications, the book was introduced during a special ceremony at the Wali el Amr Comprehensive Center of Islamic Sciences in Qom on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Mehdi Shabzendedar and Ayatollah Mohsen Araki delivered speeches during the ceremony.

Photo: A poster for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s book “Singing” published by Islamic Revolution Publications.

