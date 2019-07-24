Veteran ceramist couple to display works in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian ceramist couple Mohammad-Mehdi and Monireh Qanbeigi will display a selection of their earthenware in the Iranian Artists Forum opening on August 9.

The couple will display their works in the exhibition organized by the Iranian Association of Pottery Makers for the veterans.

A selection of earthenware crafted by veteran Mohammad-Mehdi Anushfar was displayed in the forum last year, Farza Faraji director of the association said in a press release published on Wednesday.

He said that the association plans to display works by the veteran every year.

The exhibit will be running for 10 days at the forum located on Musavi St., off Taleqani Ave.

Photo: An earthenware vase by Mohammad-Mehdi Qanbeigi.

