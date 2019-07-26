What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Shima Faridani are currently on view in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Duet with the Chromatic Partitor” will run until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Turan Farhat.

The exhibit titled “The Moment” will be running until July 31 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Katayun Moadelian and Faraz Nassersharif is underway at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Pieces” will run until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Nasrin Moravvej is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Transition” will be running until July 31 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Ghazal Azmun, Baran Mirzai, Sara Mosta’an, Nirvana Mohammadnejad, Sorush Zarrabi, Viana Kadkhodai and 14 other artists are displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit titled “A Trip to the Depths of Fantasy” will run until July 31 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of Paintings by Hamed Mostafavi is on display in an exhibition at Deilaman Gallery.

Entitled “Travelling Inside, Discovering Outside”, the exhibit will run until August 16 at the gallery located at No. 50 Purmeshkati St., Shariati St.

* Paintings by Ehsan Arjmand are on display in an exhibition at Sareban Gallery.

The exhibit named “In the Body of the Flesh” runs until August 5 at the gallery, which can be found at 130 Hoveizeh St. off Sohrevardi St.

* A large number of artists, including Zahra Sadri, Parvin Osanlu, Parisa Mir, Hanieh Homayuni, Roza Sahami and Hamidreza Afshar, is showcasing their paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Contemporary Human 2” will be running until July 31 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Hamed Mashmuli are on view in an exhibition at Artland Gallery.

The exhibit named “Chamber Rooster” runs until August 5 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Safa Alley, Kachui St. in the Evin neighborhood.



Photo

* A collection of photos by Amir-Hossein Shayegan is on display in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Invisibles” will run until August 6 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

ABU/MMS/YAW