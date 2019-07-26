Temperature raises across Iran within a month

TEHRAN – Iran experienced an average 1.7 degrees on the Celsius scale temperature rise during the past Iranian calendar month of Tir (June 22-July 22) compared to the long-term mean, the director of the national center for drought and crisis management, affiliated to Meteorological Organization, has said.

Over the first month of summer all Iranian provinces have faced an increase in temperature, Sadeq Ziaeian said, ISNA reported on Friday.

He also stated that the country’s temperature was recorded 30.7°C during the aforesaid period, which demonstrates 1.7°C increase in temperature compared to the long-term mean of 29.1°C.

Meanwhile, province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Semnan both experienced 2.9°C temperature rise and province of Esfahan with 2.7°C increase in temperature set the record high

for the highest temperature variation, he explained.

Over the same period, provinces of Bushehr and Golestan set the record for the lowest temperature rise, as experienced a temperature rise of 0.5°C and 0.7°C, respectively, compared to their long-term mean, he added.

Commenting on the temperature of Tehran during the past month being 28.6°C, the official highlighted that the long-term mean temperature of the capital was reported 26.8°C, which shows a rise amounting to 1.7°C.

Iran short of rain by 2.8 mm

Elsewhere in his remarks Ziaeian noted that in the first month of summer, Iran has received 3.4 millimeters rainfall while the long-term averages are 3.6 millimeters which indicates that the country met the normal averages. However, last year during the same period, 0.6 millimeters of precipitation reported nationwide.

Tehran also got some 0.3 millimeters of rain, which is facing lack of rain compared to its 6.4- millimeter long-term average, he noted.

He went on to conclude that provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran and Golestan with 84, 64 and 26 millimeters of rain, respectively, have recorded the highest precipitation rates.

