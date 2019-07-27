IIDCYA hosts fair for children’s wordless picture books from overseas

TEHRAN – An exhibition of children’s wordless picture books published by companies overseas is currently underway at the central library of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Tehran.

A selection of 55 books has been put on view at the exhibit entitled “The Book of Silence”.

“Journey” by Aaron Becker, “Flotsam” by David Wiesner and “Float” by Daniel Miyaresare, all from the U.S., are among the books.

The book fair also displays “Le lutin des arts” (The Elf of the Arts) by French illustrator Chiara Carrer, “Pool” by Korean artist Jihyeon Lee, “En el Silencio del Bosque” (In the Silence of the Forest) by Spanish illustrator Cristina Pérez Navarro and “Leaf” by Australian author Stephen Michael King.

The exhibition will run until August 22 at the library located at 24 Khalid Islambouli St., Beheshti Ave.

Photo: A poster for “The Book of Silence”, an exhibition of children’s wordless picture books, underway at the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran.

ABU/MMS/YAW