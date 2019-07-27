Students in 8,000 schools offered rescue, relief training

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) trained students from 8,000 public and private schools on rescue and relief operations in order to enhance their skills and capabilities during natural disasters or incidents, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Since the Iranian calendar year 1392 (March 2013-March 2014), a scheme of relief and rescue courses for the students was held annually by the IRCS in different schools of the country, aiming to familiarize the participants with standards in natural and man-caused incidents rescue.

Students are trained on disaster management, fire extinguishing, treatments for specific injuries, and how to behave in various incidents, or how to save themselves or their families at an accident, IRCS director Ali-Asghar Peyvandi said.

Given that Iran is prone to natural disasters, it is important to train students on precautions and rescue operations to increase effectiveness and limit liability during emergency operations, in addition to reducing casualties in times of disasters and calamities

Referring to the fact that more than 2 million students have so far been trained through the scheme over the past 7 years, he said that "We are currently involved in training participants from 8,000 schools.”

“The main focus of the scheme is mainly on saving people in man-made accidents, and our target audience is not only the students but also their families,” he noted.

He went on to say that students who have been trained on these issues could help their families during the time when earthquake shook Kermanshah province or flood haunted many provinces across the country.

“We teach different age groups at schools, but the priority is with high school students,” he stated, adding, currently, some 300,000 students on 8th grade have participated in the courses.

Safe harbor, carrying the injured, Basic Life Support (BLS), bleeding control, wound management, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), emergency shelter (tenting) and firefighting are among the training courses, he concluded.

