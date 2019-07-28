Tehran seminar to discuss digital marketing’s effect on tourism

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization will be hosting an educational seminar on digital marketing and its impact on buttressing tourism and hospitality industries in the country.

CHHTO deputy director Vali Teymouri, and several tourism experts including Jafar Bapiri, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, and Majid Hosseininejad are scheduled to deliver speeches at the event, which will be held at the CHHTO headquarters on July 30, Mehr reported.

Two panel discussions dealing with job generation and digital tourism will be also held on the sidelines of the five-hour seminar, according to organizers.

According to World Tourism Organization, the global tourism market generates over $1.3 trillion in revenue per year. Experts say that the global digital travel sales are set to reach $755 billion in 2019, more than half of the total receipts.

Considering such a large audience and a massive potential gain, the tourism and travel sector is fiercely competitive. As such, brands must use innovative digital marketing strategies to stand out.

Iran’s ultimate goal is to attract 20 million foreign tourists annually by 2025. However, with less than eight years to go, according to some experts, the target seems to be somewhat unachievable. The country hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, rich natural, rural landscapes as well as 22 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

