“Do Not Say We Have Nothing” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Canadian writer Madeleine Thien’s novel “Do Not Say We Have Nothing” has recently been published in Tehran.

Translated into Persian by Nazanin Memar, the book has been published by Pagard Publications.

Thien’s new novel is breathtaking in scope and ambition even as it is hauntingly intimate.

With the ease and skill of a master storyteller, Thien takes us inside an extended family in China, showing us the lives of two successive generations: those who lived through Mao’s Cultural Revolution in the mid-twentieth century; and the children of the survivors, who became the students protesting in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

With exquisite writing sharpened by a surprising vein of wit and sly humor, Thien has crafted unforgettable characters who are by turns flinty and headstrong, dreamy and tender, foolish and wise.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Canadian writer Madeleine Thien’s novel “Do Not Say We Have Nothing”.

