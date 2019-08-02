Photos depict oppression of Kurds under Saddam Hussein at Tehran exhibit 

TEHRAN – A selection of photos putting the spotlight on the miseries of the Iraqi Kurds under Saddam Hussein who were forced to immigrate to Iran is on display in an exhibition at Tehran’s Nabshi Gallery.

The photos are taken by Iranian photojournalist Mohammad Sayyad for the exhibition named “Land of Confusion”.

During his career spanning nearly five decades, Sayyad has recorded different vital events, including the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. He also collaborated with the Associated Press News Agency for several years.

The exhibit will be running until August 30 at the gallery located at 51 Khosro Alley, Villa St.

Photo: A poster for “Land of Confusion”, an exhibition of photos by Mohammad Sayyad.

