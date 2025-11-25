MP underscores conservation of native, endemic plant species

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian parliament’s environment fraction, Somayeh Rafiei, has underlined paying special attention to endemic and native plant species and implementing plant diversity conservation projects in the country.

Zagros [forests in the western part of the country] is one of the top 20 global biodiversity hotspots, and nine out of 11 ecosystems in the world have been identified in the country, which is why Iran has a rich diversity of flora and fauna, ISNA quoted Rafiei as saying on Tuesday.

The country is home to over 8,500 plant species, most of which are found in Zagros, while there are only 5000 plant species known in Europe, she added.

Emphasizing the significance of developing a gene bank and genome map for plant genetic resources in the country, especially those that are disappearing, the official called for supporting research projects on plants.

She also underlined prioritizing endemic and native species, focusing on those that have medicinal values and those that are drought-resistant and play a key role in ensuring food security.

Protect plants, protect lives

Plants are unique organisms. They can produce sugars just from sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water. This ability to directly synthesize their own food has enabled plants to successfully colonize, adapt to, and diversify within almost every niche on the planet, and biologists estimate the total number of plant species to be about 250,000.

These abilities make plants the primary producers of biomass, providing animals and humankind with food, medicine, and an enjoyable landscape.

Plants are not just a backdrop to human and animal life – they are central to the health of our entire planet. They contribute to climate change mitigation. Plants, especially forests, grasslands, and peatlands, act as carbon sinks. Forests absorb approximately 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, helping to fight climate change and improve air quality. Maintaining plant health is critical to mitigating and adapting to climate threats.

Plants help ensure clean water. Over 80 percent of wastewater is discharged untreated into the environment. Healthy vegetation acts as a natural filter, improving water quality, reducing contamination, and reducing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Plants regulate Earth’s critical environmental systems by stabilizing soils, filtering air and water, regulating the water cycle, and supporting biodiversity. They prevent soil erosion, protect beneficial insects like bees and microbes, and help reduce chemical use. Loss of biodiversity diminishes ecosystem resilience, making both the environment and human communities more vulnerable to climate extremes, pests, and disease outbreaks.

They support livelihoods, boost economies, and global trade. Investing in plant health strengthens rural economies and helps build resilience to economic shocks.

Although plants are important for the survival of humans and animals, they have been neglected in recent decades, so many of them are on the verge of extinction.

The diversity of plants in Iran is unique in West Asia to the extent that the country ranks second, following Turkey. In addition to native plants, there are also some other species in the country known as endemic species, which are much more limited than native species. Some 1,800 plant species are endemic. These species are found only in a certain geographical area.

The production of medicines from plants in the country dates back to 1980. More than 300 medicines are made out of 1,200 medicinal plants in the country.

About 4,400 natural products and over 2,000 traditional products are being supplied by domestic companies to the market.

The per capita consumption of medicinal plants in Iran is about one kilogram of dried plants. In other words, 83,000 tons of medicinal plants worth 1.2 trillion rials (around $4 million) are consumed in the country, while in Europe this amount is 900 grams, and in the United States it is 2.5 kilograms.

However, indiscriminate harvesting of plant species and climate change, particularly drought, have led to the destruction of many of these plants.

Plants, depending on their species, genetic and physiological structure, and the type of geographical region, show different resilience to drought.

Among the effects of drought on plants, the reduction of plants’ resistance to environmental stresses such as pests, high temperatures, and biological competitors can be named.

While certain species can tolerate extreme climatic and drought conditions or fluctuations, rare endemic species (native or species that are specific to a geographical area) are more sensitive and vulnerable.

The loss of these plants is one of the biggest damages caused by drought.

Drought also creates the potential for invasive and opportunistic species to grow faster, increase in diversity, and gradually take the place of native species.

Several measures can be taken to mitigate the impacts of climate change, particularly drought, on the destruction of plants, such as managing the exploitation of natural resources and preventing the destruction of ecosystems, to prevent severe conditions and lessen pressures on plants.

In addition, all countries need to reduce greenhouse gases by making comprehensive, decisive, and coordinated decisions.

Raising public awareness to protect nature is also a very important step that helps governments to preserve nature.

Low vegetation

Considering that Iran is one of the countries with low vegetation and only seven percent of its total area is covered with forests, the need to increase the country’s green space is very important.

One of the very important reasons for increasing the country’s vegetation is that Iran is the seventh carbon-producing country in the world, and in terms of carbon absorption, Iran has a very low rank.

Due to the importance of the per capita increase in Iran’s green spaces, a campaign titled “Green Iran, Strong Iran” and a national program for planting one billion saplings over the course of four years were launched.

Experts say tree planting is a climate change solution that doesn’t require scientists to come up with technological solutions to draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. It is available now. It is the cheapest one possible, and everyone of us can get involved.

