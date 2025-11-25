Sistan-Baluchestan to host conference dedicated to desert hiking

TEHRAN – Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province is set to hold a special conference on desert attractions for hikers on Nov. 27–28.

Organizers said tourists and nature enthusiasts are invited to attend the event, which will focus on sightseeing activities in the region’s desert landscapes.

Announcing this, Hossein Eslami, director of the Lut Desert World Heritage Base in Sistan-Baluchestan province, told Miras Aria (CHTN) that stargazing, local games, illumination, traditional music performances, and safaris are among the programs that have been prepared for this event.

The Lut Desert, located across the provinces of Kerman, Sistan-Baluchestan, and South Khorasan, was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2016. It is known for its extreme temperatures, unique wind-shaped landforms, and seasonal desert ecosystems.

The region contains yardangs, sand dunes up to 475 meters high, stony plains, and areas that have recorded some of the Earth’s highest surface temperatures, reaching 70.7°C.

The Lut Desert, with its unique natural and geological features, is known as one of the world's prominent geological regions, especially due to the presence of kaluts and salt domes. These natural phenomena, along with historical and cultural monuments such as Nay-Band and Deh Salm villages have created a unique atmosphere for the tourists.

