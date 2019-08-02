Americans wobbling in political chaos: Iranian minister

TEHRAN – Iran’s minister of defense has said that the ruling power in the United States is “wobbling in political chaos”, Fars reported on Friday.

Speaking in reaction to the U.S. sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Amir Hatami said, “The behavior of White House officials lacks international credibility.”

The defense minister added that armed forces stand behind Zarif and the country’s diplomatic system.

By putting Zarif under boycotts, American leaders proved that they do not follow any logic or yardstick, he noted.

“By imposing sanctions on the legal foreign minister of a government and other high-ranking officials of a country, the dictatorial system of America showed that they are not honest even in their calls for holding talks with Iran without a precondition,” the defense chief remarked.



The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday because he “acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

SP/PA