12.5 percent of Iranians suffer from depression: expert

TEHRAN – Some 12.5 percent of Iranians suffer from depression, the head of the Association of Iranian Psychiatrists said, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Maryam Rasoulian added that two thirds of the depressed people think about suicide and 15 percent of them commit suicide.

She noted that the annual congress of the Association of Iranian Psychiatrists will be held from October 15 to 18 in Tehran.

The congress aims to increase the society’s mental health literacy, she said, adding that a website is being launched to improve public awareness in the field of mental health.

Depression is one of the prevailing illnesses which will have negative effects if neglected, she said.

“The association also plans to launch a campaign to help people cope with depression.”

A depressed person feels joyless and highlights the negative aspects of his or her life, she added.

“Depression is different from sadness. Depression is a combination of sadness, low energy, and low concentration, and poor function.”

Over 300 million people affected with depression

Depression is a common illness worldwide, with more than 300 million people affected. Depression is different from usual mood fluctuations and short-lived emotional responses to challenges in everyday life. Especially when long-lasting and with moderate or severe intensity, depression may become a serious health condition.

It can cause the affected person to suffer greatly and function poorly at work, at school and in the family. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide. Close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds.

Although there are known, effective treatments for depression, fewer than half of those affected in the world (in many countries, fewer than 10%) receive such treatments. Barriers to effective care include a lack of resources, lack of trained health-care providers, and social stigma associated with mental disorders. Another barrier to effective care is inaccurate assessment. In countries of all income levels, people who are depressed are often not correctly diagnosed, and others who do not have the disorder are too often misdiagnosed and prescribed antidepressants.

More women are affected by depression than men and at its worst, depression can lead to suicide.

However there are effective psychological and pharmacological treatments for depression.

