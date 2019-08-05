Australia, Bangladesh, UNICEF envoys meet with Zarif

TEHRAN – Australia’s ambassador to Iran, new ambassador of Bangladesh and new representative of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Iran met separately with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

According to a report by Foreign Ministry’s media department, Australian Ambassador Ian Biggs had a farewell meeting with Zarif at the end of his tenure in Tehran.

UNICEF’S new representative in Iran, Mandip O’Brein, submitted her credentials to Zarif.

Also Bangladesh’s new Ambassador to Iran, AFM Gousal Azam Sarker, in a meeting with Zarif submitted a copy of his credentials to the chief Iranian diplomat.

