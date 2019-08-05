Iranian writers’ short stories on Syrian war published in “I Love You Damascus”

TEHRAN – Short stories on the Syrian war from a number of young Iranian writers have recently been published in a book titled “I Love You Damascus” in Tehran.

Published by Shahid Kazemi Publications, the collection contains 10 stories by 10 women writers, including Afsaneh Gudarzi, Sara Esmaeili, Zahra Tabatabai, Roqiyeh Babai and Zahra Akhlaqi.

The stories try to narrate the events which portray part of this crisis in the region.

Women, Iranian soldiers killed by Daesh, the domestic war in Syria, lives of women and children in captivity, and the Daesh 2017 attack on the Iranian parliament are among the main topics of the stories.

Photo: Front cover of “I Love You Damascus” published by Shahid Kazemi Publications.

RM/MMS/YAW

