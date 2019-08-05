Academics urge govt. to cite ramifications of trusting the West

TEHRAN – More than 2,000 Iranian university professors and scholars have called on the Rouhani government to narrate the consequences of trusting the Western countries.

“Now that the trustworthy Iranian negotiators have realized the disloyalty of the U.S. and its European accomplices, it is necessary that they narrate the consequences of their misplaced trust to the West for the Iranian nation, who have shown great patience for six years,” the senior Iranian academics said in an open letter to Rouhani and Zarif, Mehr reported on Monday.

They also urged the top officials to put self-sufficiency, instead of relying on the West, high on their agenda to push the country’s development plans forward.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government announced imposition of sanctions against Zarif, a move which was interpreted as a total rejection of diplomacy repeatedly claimed by the Trump administration.

Ever since the announcement, there has been a huge torrent of support for the chief Iranian diplomat both at home and abroad.

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA), reimposed the “harshest sanctions” on Iran and at the same time pushed for talks with Tehran.

According to experts, the new U.S. measure dealt a blow to the prospects of talks between Washington and Tehran and cast doubt over the Trump administration’s claims that it wants dialogue.

