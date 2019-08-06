Who has the main lead on Amano’s death? 

TEHRAN - The sudden death of Yukiya Amano, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left many in shock. American and Zionist officials are now trying to make his death seem natural, but the sudden appearance of symptoms and his quick death is very suspicious, especially at a time when both Washington and Tel Aviv were quite unsatisfied with him leading the UN nuclear watchdog.

A year before Amano’s death, something happened that might lead us to find traces of involvement of American and Zionist intelligence services in this case.

In May 2018, right at the peak of international controversies over the sudden withdrawal of the United States from Iran nuclear deal, the Head of IAEA’s Inspection and Supervision Department abruptly announced that he is resigning from his position.

Tero Varjoranta was a Finnish diplomat who worked as Deputy Director-General of the IAEA and was majorly tasked with inspecting nuclear projects.

Varjoranta’s sudden resignation did not receive much media cover, as the world news were mostly focused on Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal. However, Varjoranta’s resignation came at a time that the Zionist regime was putting heavy pressures on IAEA to start new studies and inspections.

At the time, Amano and other top officials of the IAEA accepted Varjoranta’s resignation in less than 24 hours and did not let the media to reveal the reasons of his resignation. Varjoranta himself also never said anything about the reasons behind his resignation. He seems to be worried that revealing the real reasons that led to his resignation, might cost him his life.

Now, the main lead of Amano’s death is in the hands of the Finish diplomat. Varjoranta had 30 years of experience in nuclear energy. He also served as Director of Nuclear Recycle and Safety in Finland for many years.

Since 2013, he also became the Deputy Director-General of IAEA, Head of the Department of Safeguards and Director of IAEA Inspectors who verify countries’ compliance with the prohibition of the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Anyway, we don’t know if he finally breaks his silence or not, but what we do know for sure is that he knows many things about the lobbies of Americans and the Zionists for taking Amano down.