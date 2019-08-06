3 new films to go on screen at Iranian theaters

TEHRAN – “The Main Idea”, “A Man without Shadow” and “Janan” will go on screen at Iranian theaters across the country on Wednesday.

“The Main Idea” by Azita Mugui is about the serious attempt made by people and companies to win a tender for a joint project between Iran and Spain on Hendurabi Island in Iran.

With an all-star cast, the film tells the story of a divorced couple, each of whom tries to win the tender, while they have a very strong rivalry.

“A Man without Shadow” starring Leila Hatami and Ali Mosaffa is about a filmmaker, who is making a documentary on domestic violence and honor killing, which little by little impacts his personal life. Alireza Reisian is the director of the film.

Directed by Kamran Qadakchian, “Janan” is about a romantic girl who finds a letter, which uncovers an old love story in her family.

Photo: A scene from “The Main Idea” by Azita Mugui.

ABU/MMS/YAW

