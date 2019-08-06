Cinema Cinema Academy announces nominees for Leading Figure of the Year title  

TEHRAN – Nine cineastes and an official are competing for the award for the Leading Figure of the Year as the Cinema Cinema Academy, Iran’s first private film academy, announced the nominees for the title on Tuesday.

Filmmakers Narges Abyar, Mohsen Amiryusefi, Bahram Tavakkoli, Saeid Rustai, Hooman Seyyedi and Reza Mirkarimi, actors Navid Mohammadzadeh, Javad Ezzati and Ali Nasirian and Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami are the nominees.

The nominees were selected in a poll of 200 film critics, journalists and media personalities.

The Leading Figure of the Year will receive the Mehrgiah award during the Cinema Cinema Academy Awards, which will be held at Tehran’s Enqelab Hotel on August 10.

The organizers have named the award “Mehrgiah” (mandrake), which is considered to be a mythical plant and the symbol of fertility, love and unity in Iranian culture. The award made of bronze represents a mandrake with five leaves placed on a rock-shaped stand.

Comedy actor Reza Attaran was named as the Leading Figure of the Year last year.

The Cinema Cinema Academy Awards can be considered to be the Iranian equivalent of the Oscars.

Photo: This combination photo shows the nominees for the Leading Figure of the Year title.

