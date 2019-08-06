IPL: Start date of 2019/20 season announced

TEHRAN - The start of the Iran Professional League's 2019/20 season will take place on Monday Aug. 19.

At the draw ceremony held in Mashhad on Tuesday, the dates for the mouthwatering Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal have been confirmed.

Defending champions Persepolis start their campaign with Pars Jonoubi at home, while Esteghlal are away at Machine Sazi in Tabriz.

Persepolis and Esteghlal will play on Matchday 4 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in Iran.

The league was also known as the Persian Gulf Cup from 2006. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation on Nov. 2, 2001.

Each year, the top finishing team in the league become the Iranian football champions, and the lowest finishing teams are relegated to Azadegan League.