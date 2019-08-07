Khayyam Intl. Exhibition of Photography goes to Gijon 

TEHRAN – A selection of top works displayed during the 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography is on display in an exhibition in the Spanish city of Gijon.

The exhibit has been set up at the FIDMA, an international trade fair in Gijon, the director of the exhibition, Ali Samei, said in a press release on Wednesday.

Iran’s Focus Photo Club, in collaboration with the Asemeyando Photographic Association in La Felguera in northern Spain, has organized the exhibit, which opened on August 5 and will be running until August 12.

The 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography was first opened at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran in January. It toured several Iranian cities and later was taken to Konya in Turkey and Bilbao in Spain.

Iran’s Focus Photo Club organizes the exhibition annually with the help of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and FIAP.

The Khayyam exhibit aims to elevate the art of photography and provide facilities for increased interaction between Iranian and world photographers.

Photo: A poster for 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography in Gijon, Spain.

