MSP Iranian Film Festival announces official lineup

TEHRAN – Seven movies will be screened during the 2nd MSP Iranian Film Festival according to the official lineup announced by the organizers on Tuesday.

Director Peyman Maadi’s drama “Bomb, a Love Story” will be the opening film of the festival, which will begin on August 15 at St. Anthony Main Theatre in Minneapolis, in the U.S. state of Minnesota.

The story of the film is set in 1988 when Tehran is being bombed relentlessly at the height of the Iran-Iraq war. The days that pass by are full of foreboding, and yet, love, affection, hope and life itself manage to sweep away the fear of death from those surrounded by it.

Among the films are also director Mona Zandi-Haqiqi’s drama “African Violet”. The compassionate drama of strength and reunion follows Shoku, a woman who finds out that her ex-husband, Fereidun, has been placed in a nursing home by their children. She and her second husband take an unconventional step to take over care of Fereidun in their own home.

Kamal Tabrizi’s political satire “Sly” will also be screened. Starring Hamed Behdad, the movie tells the story of an aspiring politician who seeks to become a member of the Iranian parliament. But, his path to success is fraught with obstacles and self-inflicted wrong turns.

The festival will also screen “Orange Days” by Arash Lahuti. It is about Aban, a strong, self-sufficient, and the only woman contractor in the competitive orange fields of northern Iran. She beats out the male competition for a big job, but the operation quickly gets off to a rocky start as her rivals stop at nothing to obstruct her at every turn.

The Minneapolis Saint Paul (MSP) Film Society is the organizer of the festival, which will come to an end on August 18.

The society will then organize the Twin Cities Iranian Culture Week beginning on August 19.

Photo: Leila Hatami acts in a scene from director Peyman Maadi’s drama “Bomb, a Love Story”.

MMS/YAW

