Iranian artists display works in Belgium 

TEHRAN – Works by three Iranian artists are on view in a group exhibition named “The Color of Water” at the MAS (Museum Aan de Stroom) Pavilion in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

The exhibit has been organized by Pedrami Gallery, a center for artworks from the Middle East in Antwerp, in collaboration with Antwerp Art, a non-profit organization in the Belgian city.

The exhibition brings together the work of seven artists, all geographically or culturally connected to the Middle East, Pedrami Gallery has announced on its website.

Mohammad Eskandari, Nasser Bakhshi and Roqieh Najdi are the Iranian artists whose works are on display alongside works by Eileen Cohen-Sussholz, Gil & Moti, Wendy Krochmal and Naomi Sussholz.

The title of the exhibit refers to a passage written by the twelfth century Sufi mystic, poet and philosopher, Ibn Arabi, in which he makes the following claim: That an understanding of the expression “the color of the water is the color of the receptacle” would lead to an acceptance of all forms of faith through a recognition of their underlying commonality.

The exhibit will be running until August 23.

Photo: A poster for “The Color of Water”.

RM/MMS/YAW