Armenian PM invites Iranian president to EAEU leaders’ meeting

YEREVAN (Mediamax) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited the Iranian president to participate in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting which will be on October 1 in Yerevan.

Nikol Pashinyan said this in his speech at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan.

“In accordance with the agreement between the leaders of the EAEU member states, I have invited the president of Iran to participate in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Yerevan,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan informed that during his visit to Singapore he discussed the possible agreement on establishing Free Trade Area between Singapore and EAEU.

“We have reached an agreement, according to which in case the negotiations process is finished and the draft agreement is ready on time, the prime minister of Singapore will attend the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Yerevan. I would also like to address the member states of EAEU and the leadership of Eurasian Economic Council to ask them to accelerate the processes relating to the coordination of the draft agreement as much as possible and enable the signing of the document on October 1 in Yerevan,” the Armenian prime minister said.