“Citizenship” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Citizenship: Discourse, Theory, and Transnational Prospects” written by Peter Kivisto and Thomas Faist has recently been published in Persian by Gol Azin Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mohsen Niazi and Vali Bahrami, the 2007 book discusses the important role of citizenship in the world’s liberal democracies and how it is evolving.

Long a neglected topic in the social sciences, citizenship is now at the forefront of scholarly discussions on democracy worldwide.

The book reviews the four broadly conceived themes that shape contemporary citizenship, inclusion, erosion, withdrawal and expansion, and highlights their interconnectedness.

Kivisto is a professor of social thought at Augustana College in the U.S. He is the author of several books and articles including “National Identity in an Age of Migration”, “Solidarity, Justice, and Incorporation: Thinking through the Civil Sphere” and “Religion and Immigration: Migrant Faiths in North America and Western Europe”.

Faist is a professor of transnational relations and development studies at Bielefeld University in Germany. His research focuses on international migration, ethnic relations and social policy, and he has published widely in these fields.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Citizenship: Discourse, Theory, and Transnational Prospects” by Peter Kivisto and Thomas Faist.

