Iranian referee Bonyadifar to officiate India v Oman in World Cup qualification

TEHRAN – Iranian referee Mooud Bonyadifar will take charge of a match between India and Oman at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

The match has been scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sept. 5.

India and Oman are in Group E of the competition.

Bonyadifar will be assisted by his countrymen Saeid Alinezhadian and Ali Mirzabeigi in this match.

Hassan Akrami will be fourth official.

The 33-year-old Iranian referee has been on the international list since 2013.