After 20 years, reformists still have no ‘clear strategy’: Zibakalam

TEHRAN - Sadeq Zibakalam, a vocal senior political analyst, has said despite the passage of 22 years reformists have not yet been able to formulate a “clear strategy”.

By the 22 years Zibakalam refers to the time when reformists won the presidential elections in a landslide victory in 1997.

In an interview with the Tasnim news agency published on Wednesday, Zibakalam said reformists suffer from a coherent leadership accepted by all groups within the reform faction.

For example, he said, there is talk of leadership by Mohammad Khatami (former president), Saeed Hajarian ( a reformist theoretician), Mohammad Reza Aref (leader of the Hope parliamentary faction) and also by the Servants of Construction Party but there is still no clear-cut policy.

