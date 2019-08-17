Victory is going to be with those who stand for justice: Zakzaky loyalist  

Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had travelled to India for medical reasons but forced to return home without being treated. Dr. Shajareh, a Zakzaky loyalist, says it is “outrageous” that the Nigerian government put pressure on India to deport the ailing sheikh. Dr. Shajareh says many of those who had been campaigning that Sheik Zakzaky receive medical treatment are now “extremely disappointed and angry”. He added, “We the campaigners are not going to accept this. We are going all the way until we see that justice is prevailed. I tell you now that there is a long road ahead, but victory is going to be with those who stand for justice.”