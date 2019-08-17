Love is Folly festival to screen movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – “Yeva” and “Dayan” will be competing in the 27th Love is Folly International Film Festival, which will take place in Varna, Bulgaria from August 23 to September 1.

“Yeva” directed by Anahid Abad is about Yeva, a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death, and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Yeva is a complete stranger in this village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise.

The film, which is a co-production between Armenia and Iran, has been acclaimed at several international events, including the Arpa International Film Festival in Los Angeles that selected it as best film in November 2018.

Directed by Behruz Nuranipur, “Dayan” tells the story of a group of people in a small village that try to have a better future after the Syrian war, which displaced over 4 million families, and 450,000 women and girls never came back to their loved ones as a result.

Iranian filmmakers have been frequent visitors to the Love is Folly International Film Festival. “Melancholy” by director Morteza Atashzamzam won the Award of the Union of Bulgarian Film Makers at the 25th edition of the festival in 2017.

Victor Chouchkov Jr., the Bulgarian actor and director, will preside over the international jury, which is composed of British actor Alexander Perkins, Turkish actress and director Cigdem Sezgin, Romanian critic Ileana Pernes Danalache and Kazakh actress Irina Lindt.

Twelve movies, including Hungarian director Laszlo Csuja’s “The Valley of the Flowers” and Canadian filmmaker Warren Sulatycky’s “April in Autumn”, will be screened in the official competition of the festival.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Behruz Nuranipur’s drama “Dayan”.

