Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival honors four veterans 

TEHRAN – Four Iranian veteran theater artists including prominent tazieh performers Gholam-Ali Ayyubi and Abolfazl Kababian have been honored with lifetime achievement awards during the closing ceremony of the 19th edition of the Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival.

Ru-hozi performer Mohammadreza Shahsavarifard and veteran traditional and ritual theater artist Parviz Sang-Soheil also received lifetime achievement awards during the ceremony, which was held at Tehran’s Sangelaj Hall on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by a number of cultural officials, theater experts and artists including Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, veteran actor Ali Nasirian and Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini.

In his brief speech, Salehi noted that these types of festivals can familiarize people with old traditions, as the ritual performances are rooted in Iranian traditions and beliefs.

“Theater is the art of dialogue, and traditional theater can lead to communication among the ordinary people,” he added.

Pointing to Iranian performances such as kheimeh shab-bazi, ru-hozi and naqqali, Nasirian said, “We have adapted cinema and theater from the west, while we have our own performances.”

“I ask the Tehran Municipality to prepare suitable halls for these Iranian performances, so the troupes could use them in winters and summers,” he concluded.

Other honorees at the ceremony were Shahnaz Rustai, the writer of “The Basis of Playwriting”, Mehdi Dariai, the writer of “Homaye Rahmat”, Hushang Javid, the writer of “The History of Storytelling and Music in Iran” and Mohammad-Hossein Nasserbakht, the writer of “A Research on Fun Traditional Performances”.

Photo: Veteran traditional and ritual theater artist Parviz Sang-Soheil (C) acknowledges the audience during the closing ceremony of the 19th Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival at Tehran’s Sangelaj Hall on August 17, 2019.

ABU/YAW

