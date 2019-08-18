Abel Issa Camará signs for Iran’s Machine Sazi
August 18, 2019
TEHRAN - Bissau-Guinean forward Abel Issa Camará joined Iranian football club Machine Sazi on Sunday.
The 29-year-old player has joined Machine Sazi on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Camará started his football in Belenenses in 2009 and has also played for the Portuguese teams Estrela Amadora and Beira-Mar.
He has played for Saudi Arabian football team Al-Faisaly, Cypriot club Pafos, Italian team Cremonese, Irtysh from Kazakhstan and Turkish club Elazığspor.
He was a member of Portugal U21 and has also five caps under his belt for Guinea-Bissau national football team.
