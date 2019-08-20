Tel Aviv’s new plot against Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi 

TEHRAN - Recently, some news are published in the media about suspicious activities of the Zionist regime in Iraq. Apparently, the Zionists are preparing some plans against the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) (al-Hashd al-Shaabi).

In this regard, a security analyst who has close relations with Iraqi intelligence services, Fazil Abu Raqif has announced that the Zionist regime aims to bombard the weapon storage of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Raqif made the remarks in an interview with Russia Alyawm (RT Arabic).

Moreover, around a month ago, an air strike was lunched on one of PMF’s bases in the city of Amerli in Saladin Governorate of Iraq.

According to a Lebanese news agency, Alahednews, in three strikes, three spinning explosive warheads attacked PMF’s stored weapons which were mostly IAI Harop, a loitering munition developed by the MBT division of Israel Aerospace Industries.

Alahednews noted that the explosive warheads are either automatic or controlled from a ground base and can fly up to 1,000 kilometers and be on the air for six hours.

According Alahednews, the Zionist regime is the only entity in the region who has this type of weapons. Iraqi news agency, Almasalah also quoted the British news ELINT which had also reported of the invasion of the Zionist regime on PMF’s bases in Iraq.

Anyway, it is crystal clear that the Zionist regime, like its close ally the United States, is trying to run different schemes in Iraq and cause turmoil and division in the country.

To carry out this plan, Washington tries to make it look like that different political parties and movements who criticize the government are trying to topple the current government ruled by Adil Abdul-Mahdi, but in fact the reports reveal that it is Americans themselves who are trying to overthrow the Iraqi government.

The truth is that none of the Iraqi parties and political movements who criticize the government wants to cause turmoil or division in the country as they fully understand that Iraq can only make progress if the country is in peace and stability.

This is exactly the reason that Americans are so furious, as they know that this kind of attitude will not result in the failure of Iraq’s current government that is indeed the goal of Washington and Tel Aviv, not the Iraqi political parties.

Anyway, it seems that the U.S. and the Zionist regime are adamant to create crises in Iraq and bring back instability and insecurity to Iraq. Americans are well aware that if Iraq becomes a powerful and independent country, the power of the Zionist regime in the region will decrease, so they do everything to ensure that it will not happen.