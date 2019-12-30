Iran calls U.S. attacks on Iraqi forces ‘clear example of terrorism’

TEHRAN — Iran on Monday denounced U.S. airstrikes against Iraqi forces as a “clear example of terrorism”.

“U.S. military aggression against the Iraqi soil and positions of al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces is a clear example of terrorism and is strongly condemned,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

Mousavi said the attacks once again exposed Washington’s lies in fighting Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group because it has “targeted positions of forces who have dealt heavy blows to Daesh terrorists in recent years.”

He urged the U.S. to respect Iraq’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and stop intervening in the country’s domestic affairs.

