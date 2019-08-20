Ayatollah Khamenei’s official website launches three new languages

TEHRAN – At a ceremony on Monday, the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched three new languages of Russian, French and Spanish.

Addressing the ceremony which was attended by a number of media and foreign policy activists, Kamal Kharrazi, chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said foreign language versions of the website is highly significant.

He said, “This website belongs to the office for preservation and publication of Ayatollah Khamenei’s works and is very important. The main reason of this importance is the importance of the Islamic Revolution and its influential role in the contemporary world. If we study developments since the past 50 years, we see that not only Iran but many other countries have reformed greatly by the Islamic Revolution.”

“Another reason for importance of this website is the personality of the Leader of the Revolution who guides this ship in the rough ocean of politics and who has guided Iran and protected the country’s independence and dignity and has promoted the country’s defense power. So, it is interesting to the world that such personality who has revolutionary characteristics and influential words can guide the country based on principles of the revolution. Do not judge based on superficial things such as sanctions and insults. They all admit that they are facing a power and this is a very important point,” he explained.

He also expressed hope that launching foreign language versions of this website would help freedom-seeking and independence-seeking people around the world.

