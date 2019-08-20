Iranian weightlifter Sohrab Moradi undergoes surgery

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifter Sohrab Moradi underwent shoulder surgery in Germany on Tuesday.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder in training in July.

Moradi missed the 2019 Weightlifting World Championships, which will be held in Pattaya, Thailand from September 16 to 25.

Moradi broke weightlifting's longest standing world record on his way to gold in the men's 94kg class at the 2018 Asian Games.

He lifted 189kg in the opening discipline to better the snatch record set at 188kg in 1999 by Greece's Akakios Kakiasvilis.

He had suffered a spinal cord injury in February.

The new system of Olympic Qualification requires weightlifters to compete on six occasions in the 18-month qualification period, which kicked off on Nov. 1, 2018 and runs through April 30, 2020.

This limits Moradi’s time to compete in order to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.