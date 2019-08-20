Leader names new head of the Islamic Fiqh Encyclopedia

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Hojjatoleslam Haj Sheik Hassan Nazari as the new head of the Islamic Fiqh Encyclopedia, the leader.ir said in a report published on Friday.

The appointment comes about a month after the center’s former chief, Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Alireza Hayeri, passed away.

In his letter, the Leader expressed sadness over the demise of the late ayatollah and wished Nazari success in making “this great scientific current” progress.

SP/PA