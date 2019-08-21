Iran attends Beijing book fair

TEHRAN – Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) is attending the 26th edition of the Beijing International Book Fair, which is currently underway in the Chinese capital.

A number of award-winning Iranian books on Persian literature, art, children, religion and sacred defense (1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war) are on display at a pavilion covering an area of 18-square meters dedicated to Iran at the fair.

Iranian illustrators Alireza Golduzian and Afsaneh Sanei, and writer Zahra Nematollahi are also attending the book fair.

Iran has arranged some programs including teaching painting to children, holding workshops on illustrating and holding meetings with Iranian and foreign publishers.

Iran was the guest of honor at the Beijing International Book Fair in 2017 and China was the special guest of the Tehran International Book Fair this year.

The Beijing International Book Fair, which is one of the major Asian events in the publishing industry, will come to an end on August 25.

Photo: Iran’s pavilion at the 26th Beijing International Book Fair.

