Brazilian forward Brandão happy to wear Persepolis No. 7

TEHRAN – New Persepolis signing José Brandão Gonçalves Júnior says he is very happy to wear No. 7 in the team.

Brandão has penned a one-year contract with Persepolis on loan from Bulgaria's Ludogorets II.

The 24-year-old striker has been awarded No. 7 in Persepolis.

He is excited to wear the iconic jersey which is previously worn by great name Ali Parvin.

Talking about the iconic shirt he said, “First, I wanted to wear No. 99 or No. 9 in the team but I am granted No. 7. I know how important is the jersey for the Persepolis fans,” Brandão said in an interview with the club’s official website.

“No. 7 is the most important jersey in Persepolis and I want to do my best for my team but I need my teammates’ help. I am ready to win the Iranian league for the fourth time in a row, that’s why I am here,” the Brazilian added.

“I promise the Persepolis fans to score many goals, however Mr. Caderon (Persepolis coach) will decide my position,” Brandão stated.